Ooredoo Maldives established its Digital Centers in Thinadhoo, Fuvahmulah, and Kulhudhuffushi

Ooredoo Maldives has established its Digital Centers in Thinadhoo, Fuvahmulah, and Kulhudhufushi, which houses a 24-hour self-service kiosk that offers recharge services and bill payments.

Ooredoo Digital Center provides 24/7 access to:

Bill Payments

Recharge Services

m-Faisaa Cash-in Services

“Ooredoo Maldives has been continuously innovating and digitizing its services to provide easier and faster services to meet the ever-changing customer needs. Technology is now playing a crucial role to keep our societies functional as we move forward to a new way of life due to the unprecedented global pandemic. Establishment of our Digital Centers in Thinadhoo, Fuvahmulah, and Kulhudhufushi will help customers immensely in accessing our services in these communities, especially at a time where we are maintaining social distancing. Our aim is to provide these digital services to all our customers across the Maldives.” Said Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Hussain Niyaz.

The first Ooredoo Digital Center was officially inaugurated in Male’ the Capital of the Maldives situated in front of King Salman Mosque on Boduthakurufaanu Magu at a special event earlier this year. Soon after the inauguration, a second Digital Center was opened in Hulhumale’.

Ooredoo continues to digitize their services in order to provide ease of access to its customers spread across the Maldives.

