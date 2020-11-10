Neelam Kothari, Husband Samir Soni Enjoy This Indian Feast On Maldives Vacation

It seems like everybody is on a vacation, especially our B-Town celebrities. And the Maldives seems to be a preferred destination for many of them. Just recently, Sara Ali Khan was holidaying there with her brother and mother. Alia Bhatt was seen having a great time with her friends and sister. And now, actor-jewellery designer Neelam Kothari is spending a rejuvenating time in the Maldives with husband Samir Soni and daughter Ahana. The three seem to be having a fun family vacation in a luxury beach resort and we are completely hooked to Neelam’s constant updates on social media.

From water sports and boat rides to swimming and luxury dining, the trio is making the most of the beach holiday. The family is staying in the popular Lily Beach Resort and Spa in the Maldives. In her latest Instagram story, Neelam posted a picture of a lavish Indian meal complete with naan, dal, mixed sabzi, rice and more. The meal looked every bit decadent.

Her next post was of an attractive dessert – a plate with a pistachio green-coloured ice cream scoop paired with fried fritters and a white sweet that looked coconut-based. The whole spread was served on a papaya leaf, south Indian-style. Neelam called off the night with a glass of red wine.

This weekend, on Valentine’s Day, Neelam, Samir and Ahana kicked off the romantic day with breakfast/brunch inside the pool. The three posed with the pool tray floating on the water. The pool overlooked the ocean and the entire picture looked quite breathtaking.

Neelam Kothari has starred in a number of films and remained one of the top actors of the industry back in the day. After a long hiatus, she was recently seen in a limited web series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’, sharing screen space with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan. The show was produced by Karan Johar.

