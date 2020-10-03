Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives Appoints Ahmed Naufal As Director Of Sales

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has appointed Ahmed Naufal as Director of Sales.

Naufal worked with Radisson Blu Resort Maldives as the Director of Sales prior to joining Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives. He previously worked with AccorHotels resorts Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Dhevanafushi Maldives Luxury Resort. He was the Associate Director of Sales for 1 year 9 months at Dhevanafushi and held the post of Director of Sales at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

Naufal has also worked at Baros Maldives for over 6 years where he climbed the way up starting from Reservations & Sales Executive to Cluster Assistant Reservations Manager title. He has over 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry in the Maldives. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Tourism Management from Maldives National University.

Located only 45 minutes travel from Male’, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a tropical oasis located in the undisturbed Noonu Atoll nestled in the northern part of Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives