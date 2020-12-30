Maldivian High Commissioner presents credentials to Bangladesh President

High Commissioner of Maldives to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer, on Tuesday, presented her credentials to Bangladeshi President Mohamed Abdul Hamid.

The ceremony was held at ‘Bangabhaban’, the official residence and office of the President of Bangladesh.

During the subsequent meeting, the Bangladeshi president congratulated High Commissioner Shiruzimath on her appointment and conveyed greetings to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the Maldivian people.

President Abdul Hamid and the High Commissioner went on to deliberate on potential avenues for bilateral cooperation and discuss the significance of preventive measures imposed in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, President Abdul Hamid made assurances that Bangladesh would continue to assist and cooperate with the Maldivian government across all sectors.

In response, High Commissioner Shiruzimath expressed gratitude for the continued support extended by Bangladesh to the Maldives. She also asserted her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries throughout her tenure.

The ceremony was attended by Bangladeshi Secretary to the President Sampad Barua, Secretary attached to Bangabhaban Wahidul Islam Khan, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Chief of Protocol Amanul Haq and other foreign ministry officials.

High Commissioner Shiruzimath was accompanied by First Secretary at the Maldivian High Commission in Bangladesh, Ahmed Fazeel.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News