Maldives to appoint non-resident Ambassador to Palestine: President Solih

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on Thursday, announced that the Maldives will appoint its first non-resident Ambassador to Palestine during this year.

He made this announcement at the presidential address delivered at the parliament’s 2021 inaugural session, whilst speaking of fostering hindered foreign relations.

President Solih assured that, in maintaining diplomatic relations with other countries, the state’s main priority is to ensure the safety of the Maldivian people.

“Protecting human rights, upholding democracy and fighting against the climate crisis is dependent on our foreign relations”, he said.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in maintaining diplomatic ties, the President noted that this was one of the main reasons the Maldives saw an outpouring of foreign aid during the ongoing pandemic.

The Maldives has long condemned the acts of Isreal’s occupations of Palestine territories, and Foreign Minister Shahid, last year, called on the international community to increase foreign aid to Palestinian refugees.

