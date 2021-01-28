Maldives restricts vehicle movement as COVID-19 cases cross 17,500

MALE, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Maldives has imposed a ban on the movement of vehicles inside the capital region of Greater Male between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. (local time) as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19, local media reported here Saturday.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) said the new measure has been imposed to control a recent surge in COVID-19 cases which has seen active cases rise to 2,302.

Maldives has recorded 17,507 cases of COVID-19, out of which 15,142 patients have fully recovered and 56 have died.

An ongoing vaccination program has seen 27,367 people inoculated against COVID-19, mainly in the densely populated Greater Male Area.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :