Maldives Reports First COVID-19 Death

An elderly woman that died in the Maldives on 29th April has tested positive for COVID-19 – the first to die from the virus in the Maldives.

Speaking at the press conference, Health Minister Abdulla Ameen said that Aminath Adam, 83, was presumed dead when she was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) with complaints of breathing difficulty.

Authorities revealed that samples had been collected before the women had passed away since she was a primary contact of a positive case.

The sample results came out after she died but confirmed that the woman was with COVID-19.

The number of positive cases has soured to 280 in the Maldives as of 29th April.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives