Maldives denies work to establish ties with Israel

The foreign ministry’s assertion comes at a time a local media outlet has publicized reports of the government having discussed establishing ties with Israel, with the UAE.
According to the publication, the discussions were held during Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid’s visit to the middle eastern nation, having initially held some discussions regarding the matter via telephone conversation.
The ministry has denied ever having initiated such a conversation.
During his address to the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the minister urged the global community to work together to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people.
For decades, Palestinians have cried out for dignity, respect, and statehood – to no avail. We reiterate our call for a two State solution on the basis of the pre1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.”
~ Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs
He added that terrorism is one of the most challenges global issues of our time and it requires cooperation and consensus. The international community needs to work together to address the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism, especially in light of advances in social media and digital technology, said FM Shahid.
