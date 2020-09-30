Maldives denies work to establish ties with Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied claims of the government has initiated discussions regarding establishing ties with Israel, with the United Arab Emirates, or any other country.

The foreign ministry’s assertion comes at a time a local media outlet has publicized reports of the government having discussed establishing ties with Israel, with the UAE.

According to the publication, the discussions were held during Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid’s visit to the middle eastern nation, having initially held some discussions regarding the matter via telephone conversation.

The ministry has denied ever having initiated such a conversation.

During his address to the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the minister urged the global community to work together to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people.