Japan opens MEXT Scholarship 2021 for Maldivian research students

The government of Japan is offering scholarships for Maldivian students to study at graduate schools of Japanese universities.

In a press release, the Embassy of Japan stated that the scholarships are being offered to foreign students under the ‘Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship for 2021’.

Potential candidature for scholarship application is open in the category of ‘research students’ for the Maldives.

Interested students may download the application guidelines and relevant documents from the ‘Study in Japan’ website at https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap-stopj-applications-research.html

Applications are to be submitted before the deadline of June 30, 2020. The Japanese Embassy will review the applications to shortlist potential candidates for written tests and interviews, from which one candidate will be selected for the scholarship.

Further details are available on the embassy’s website at https://www.mv.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html

The Japanese government extended the scholarship to the Maldives the previous year as well.

Established in 1954, the MEXT Scholarship is offered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan for students enrolled in master’s, doctoral or professional graduate courses at a graduate school, or those conducting research in specialised fields at graduate schools or institutes attached to a university in Japan.

Presently there are over 9,000 international students studying under this scholarship in Japan.

Full details are available at the link below:

