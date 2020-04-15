INS Magar leaves for Kochi from Maldives with 202 Indian nationals

As part of Samudtrasetu mission, INS Magar of Indian navy will reach Kochi today bringing back 202 Indian nationals from the Maldives. The ship had left Male on Sunday evening and among the returnees are 24 women and a patient suffering leg fracture.

“INS Magar is the second ship to carry Indian nationals from the Maldives to Kochi as part of Vande Bharat mission in wake of COVID crisis. The first ship INS Jalashwa had reached Kochi on Sunday carrying 698 people, who are under quarantine before they can go back to their respective places. Both ships are scheduled to return to the Maldives for repatriating more passengers to Indian and Indian high commission in Male is busy making final arrangements to it.

Meanwhile, INS Kesari, set out for mission Sagar to deliver assistance, to five Indian Ocean nations, is likely to reach Maldives today. The ship will deliver 580 tons of food aid to the Maldives including rice, wheat flour, sugar and vegetables.

