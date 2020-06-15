HPA Suspends 27 Businesses for Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has suspended 27 businesses for violating the safety guidelines that have been established for the prevention against the global virus.

This was announced by the Health Minister Abdulla Ameen on 29th July 2020. The suspension was followed by an inspection carried out by HPA to check the status of businesses such as restaurants, cafés, shops, fitness centres and gyms that follow HPA’s guidelines. This was after the second major inspection held by HPA and after the Maldives recorded 137 positive cases in a day.

Health Minister Ameen stated that these businesses were previously instructed to follow the guidelines during the first inspection. He highlighted that 57 places were inspected and 27 of the businesses had to be closed.

Minister Ameen also said that the new global virus is difficult to cure and it has no virus. Hence, the violation of safety guidelines in public places will raise the risk of spreading it and will make it difficult to control the virus.

Notices will have been displayed outside the closed businesses stating that the closure was due to the violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines. These businesses will be allowed to reopen upon remedying the violations and informing HPA.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives