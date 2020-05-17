HPA Announces Phase II Measures

Health Protection Agency (HPA) has announced Phase II of the easing of lockdown measures, which will be effective from 15th June onwards. The current measures of Phase I will be exercised in the Greater Male’ Region (GMR) till 14th June.

From 15th June onwards, permits will not be required for movement in GMR from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. While HPA has restricted gatherings of more than three people at the same time in public spaces, the use of facemasks has been made mandatory for all closed and public service areas.

HPA has allowed walks for elderly from 5:00 am to 8:00 am, and movement of children accompanied by an adult is allowed from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Outdoor exercises have been allowed from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. However, HPA has restricted any group exercises.

Under Phase II, HPA has allowed transportation between islands without any COVID-19 cases and airports will be open for travel between those islands. However, islands with COVID-19 cases will still be restricted, and people who are stranded in GMR due to lockdown measures will be subjected to mandatory 24 days of home quarantine if they travel back to their respective island.

All retail services will be provided to walk-in-customers from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. Delivery services are allowed from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. HPA stresses on installing handwashing or hand sanitizing mechanism at entry points of stores. Restaurants and cafés will be opened for delivery and takeaway services, however, dine-in options would be made available from July with “new normal” measures in place.

HPA has made mandatory for all transportation services to comply with new guidelines issued by HPA.

In the Phase II, government institutes will be partially open from June 14th to June 18th, 9:00 am to 13:00 hours. Private offices will also be allowed to re-open offices from 15th June onwards. For industrial work and workshops, permits will be required till the end of June.

Saloons, barbershops, and spas will continue to be closed until July and will be allowed to reopen under new normal measures.

HPA announced that all educational institutes will remain closed under Phase II, and has instructed to continue online classes and sessions until further notice. Tourism establishments will also remain closed until further notice. As for mosques, HPA stated that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs will issue guidelines on opening up mosques.

The Phase II eases will be effective till the 1st of July.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives