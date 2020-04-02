How to Maintain Mental Health Amid the Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global crisis. Stock markets are crashing, businesses have run out of work leading to bankruptcy and layoffs. To stir the problems, even more, everyone is advised and in some regions ordered to stay at home. With uncertainty in this situation getting better any time soon and struggling each day meet ends. These kinds of situations can have a toll on your mental health.

It is very important to maintain healthy mental health during this time. You can always start by focusing on something you can take control of rather than worrying about things you can’t. For instance, how you can spend your day productively in the home.

Constantly watching the news about the virus can be quite depressing. Even binge-watching series on Netflix or scrolling through social media can be very draining. Too much screen time can always downbeat your energy. Hence, you should give yourself a break from all the screens every day. Spending time on meditating can be very helpful to restore your mental health. It will help your body decompress.

Exercising helps your mind to stay calm. It will also make your body healthier and fit. Thus, spend more time exercising rather than eating junk food and sleeping all day. Sleeping is good for your mental health, however too much or too few sleeping hours could be very draining not only to your mental health but also to your body. Many studies show that suggest 6 to 8 hours of sleep daily for a healthy lifestyle.

Maintaining a daily routine will help you to stay focused and will give your mind a sense of normalcy. If you have kids, you can arrange daily activities you can do to keep them and yourself entertained during this time. For instance, you can learn a new skill with them such as embroidery.

This time can be used to reacquaint yourself with friends and relatives you have lost contact due to the hectic everyday life.

The world is going through a crisis with the pandemic. It is very important for us to maintain our mental health to stay safe and alert during this time. Our health should always come first as we can only help people surrounding us if we are healthy to do so.

