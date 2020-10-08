High Commission of India Announces Webinar to Connect Maldivian and Indian Travel Operators

High Commission of India in the Maldives has announced a webinar to connect travel operators and associations in India and Maldives. This ‘India-Maldives Travel Connect’ webinar will be held on 13th October.

The Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) Thoyyib Mohamed, and the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives will speak at this webinar along with top travel associations of both the countries.

Webinar to connect Maldivian & Indian Travel Associations

For the webinar said to take place 13th October, 10:00 hrs (Maldives time) live on High Commission of India, Maldives Facebook page, the participants include:

Ministry of Tourism, Maldives

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC)

Outbound Tour Operators Association of India

Travel Agents Association of India

Indian Association of Tour Operators

The Society for Intensive Travel Excellence

Association of Travel Agents of Maldives

Confederation of Indian Industry

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators

High Commission of India informs that the purpose of this webinar is to boost tourism from the Indian market for the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives