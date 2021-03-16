Grand Prix motorcycle racer Lorenzo visits Maldives

Spanish Grand Prix motorcycle racer Jorge Lorenzo Guerrero, on Monday, arrived in the Maldives.

Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom and Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Ahmed Mahloof participated in the welcome ceremony held for the athlete at Velana International Airport (VIA).

Members of the racing community in the Maldives also posed for photographs with Lorenzo during the ceremony.

Speaking at the function, the winner of the 2010, 2012 and 2015 MotoGP World Championship expressed wishes for Maldivian racers to attain success at international levels.

Lorenzo, who also won the 250 cc World Championships in 2006 and 2007, visited the Maldives in August 2019.

Minister Mahloof stated that efforts were underway to provide opportunities for racing in the Maldives. Highlighting previous arrangements with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to facilitate races, the sports minister revealed that discussions were being held regarding potential opportunities for racing in Hulhumale’ Phase Two and Gulhifalhu.

He added that such arrangements would considerably improve road safety as the present lack of designated racing areas prompted several local racers to use public roads, leading to accidents.

Furthermore, Minister Mahloof noted that racing opportunities in the Maldives could also represent an avenue for increased exposure for the tourism industry.

