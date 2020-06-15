Environmental Pest Control Services Offers Coronavirus Disinfection Service

Environmental Pest Control Services, one of Maldives’ leading pest control service provider, has introduced a dedicated disinfection service to reduce the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The special service uses Noviruclean, a WHO-approved disinfectant recommended for cleaning and disinfecting communal and high-touch, areas. Noviruclean disinfects and deodorizes all inanimate, hard and non-porous surfaces such as stainless steel, laminates, aluminium and plastics. It is effective against the novel coronavirus, as well as Influenza A, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), MERS and surrogates. It also has a low impact on the environment.

“Coronavirus has brought an abrupt, unwelcome halt to daily life across the world. Businesses, large and small have had to completely shut down or scale down operations. Now that we are slowly easing restrictions in the Maldives it is important that businesses feel confident that they are ready to accept workers and customers back into their premises. Partnering with a professional service that takes disinfection seriously and uses globally accepted products provides that confidence”, said Shermal Fernando, General Manager of Environmental Pest Control Services.

Established in 1996, Environmental Pest Control Services is a subsidiary of Kaimoo Travel and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd. It was started to provide pest control services to Kaimoo properties, and later on, offered its services to other resorts and businesses. Environmental Pest Control Services strives to reduce harm to the environment and people by using non-toxic chemicals wherever possible.

