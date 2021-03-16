DD’s swimming pool moments from Maldives holiday storm the internet

The Maldives has been the hottest destination for film and television celebrities in India who are visiting the island nation one after the other. Fans have been happily on the receiving end of hot bikini photos and exotic locations from their favorite celebs.

Popular actress and television anchor Divyadarshini fondly known as DD is holidaying in the Maldives and has been updating her fans through photos and videos. The latest pic from the rockstar television personality is herself having breakfast in style while immersed in the swimming pool wearing a colorful bikini.

A video shows DD swimming while the bearers bring her breakfast and she enquiring them about what the delicacies are. Fans are showering likes on the video and the pics as well.

