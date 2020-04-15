COVID-19 Updates for 22nd May

Maldives has reported 1,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,108 active case, 104 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

80-year-old COVID-19 patient from the island of N. Manadhoo has passed away, a few days after recovering from the virus.

Lockdown order imposed on the northern city of Kulhudhuffushi has been lifted.

Earliest possible date for schools to re-open is June 14, Mabrook said.

Mass prayers to resume if the island is free of monitoring for 28 days, HPA revealed.

Islamic University slashes 20% from course fees amid pandemic.

20% of course fees will be waived off, stated Islamic University of Maldives (IUM).

IUM said that the move was to assist students during the financially challenging situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State scholarships will not be affected by the virus.

Speaking in Parliament’s Committee on National Development and Heritage, Minister of Higher Education Dr, Ibrahim Hassan said that state scholarships would not be affected due to the virus.

George Soros says COVID-19 threatens EU’s survival

George Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Union’s survival was threatened by COVID-19 unless it could issue perpetual bonds or “consols” to help weak members such as Italy.

Thailand to extend coronavirus emergency to end of June

Thailand will maintain its state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of June, its COVID-19 task force said.

Shopping malls and department stores reopened at the weekend after almost two months of closure as the number of cases slowed, but bars, nightclubs, cinemas, playgrounds and some sport remain closed.

UK to set out quarantine measures for international arrivals

The United Kingdom will set out details of its plans for quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

