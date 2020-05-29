COVID-19: Maldives records 98 recoveries, active cases fall below 1000

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), on Monday, revealed that an additional 98 individuals had recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 981.

For the same period, the Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed that 13 more samples had tested positive for the virus.

According to the agency, the new cases (MAV1904 -MAV1916) consist of seven Maldivians, five Bangladeshi nationals and one Indonesian citizen.

While the Maldivians that tested positive include five females and two males, the youngest patients are both aged 12 while the oldest is a 63 year-old-woman. The five Bangladeshi men are aged between 25 to 48 and the Indonesian citizen is a 41-year old man.

Currently, Maldives records a total of 1,916 cases, out of which 981 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 925 recoveries and eight deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.1 million people and claimed over 408,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.5 million people have recovered.

