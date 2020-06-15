COVID-19: Maldives records 89 new cases, 29 recoveries

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday, revealed that an additional 89 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives while 29 patients recovered.

According to the agency, the new cases include 58 Maldivians, 19 Bangladeshi nationals, six Indian, two Sri Lankan citizens, two British nationals, one American and one Egyptian.

HPA further revealed that active cases are present in seven resorts across the archipelago, including six tourists and nine staff members with confirmed infections.

With these developments, Maldives now records total 4,769 confirmed and 1,996 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,754 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Currently, the island nation records the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed per capita in the entire globe.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, after recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, indicates an alarming community spread in the country, with recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases.

The recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from a peak of 86 to 58 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continue to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Kelaa, Ihavandhoo and Filladhoo of Haa Alif Atoll, Naivaadhoo in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru and Inguraidhoo in Raa Atoll, Kudarikilu and Kamadhoo in Baa Atoll, Hinnavaru of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maafushi of Kaafu Atoll, Fulidhoo of Vaavu Atoll and Fuvahmulah City.

Noting the economic repercussions of implementing lockdown measures again, authorities have continually requested the public to adhere to HPA’s safety guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus as life continues in the ‘new normal’.

Authorities are now shutting down establishments that violate HPA’s guidelines. The state has also announced a curfew from 2200hrs to 0500hrs in the Greater Male’ region, where the spread is centred, as a precautionary measure to curb the virus spread.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 19.2 million people and claimed over 718,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 12.3 million people have recovered.

