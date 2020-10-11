COVID-19: Maldives records 35th death

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Sunday, confirmed the 35th COVID-19 related death in the Maldives, nearly 20 days after the 34th death was confirmed.

The deceased was a 56-year-old Maldivian woman, who passed away at 1420 hrs. She was admitted at Dharumavantha Hospital’s DH11 facility.

She marks the 29th local to have succumbed to the virus in the Maldives. The remaining fatalities include five Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

The Maldives currently records a total of 10,859 virus cases of which 1,141 are active cases, as well as 9,683 recoveries and 35 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are currently present in 22 inhabited islands as well as 20 resorts across the archipelago.

During August, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

After a long period of recording over 100 daily cases, the numbers remained at two-digits during the most part of September. Within this same period, recoveries saw a significant increase, bringing the total number of recovered cases to over 88 per cent.

Despite the sustained decrease in virus cases, HPA has renewed calls for citizens to adhere to protective measures to contain the spread of the virus, cautioning against a public sentiment that the outbreak has been “controlled”.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 37.5 million people and claimed over 1 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 28.1 million people have recovered.

