Covid-19: Maldives confirms 97 new cases, 71 recoveries

The Maldives confirmed 97 additional cases of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by 6 pm, Wednesday.

This has pushed the country’s total Covid-19 case count to 10,291.

HPA revealed that 50 cases were detected from the greater Malé region whereas 47 cases were discovered in residential islands.

According to the latest statistics publicized by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the new cases were confirmed from the 1,677 samples tested over the past 24 hours.

Further, the public health authority confirmed 71 recoveries from the virus, which means that a total of 9,108 coronavirus-stricken patients have observed full recoveries thus far in the island nation.

While 75 patients are currently hospitalized for treatment, this number is five less than the number of patients seeking treatment at the hospital the previous day.

585 patients are seeking treatment at isolation facilities, 29 patients less than the previous day.

The island nation currently has 1,142 active cases of the infection.

In addition, there are active cases in 22 residential islands and 22 resorts with the inclusion of 10 tourists and 17 resort workers.

There is a total of 87 active Covid-19 cases in residential islands, including 25 Maldivians and 62 foreigners. This is a major increase from the just six foreign patients from Tuesday.

Monitoring measures are effective in Hoandedhdhoo island of Gaaf Dhaal atoll, where there are three active Covid-19 cases.

In addition, 53 Covid-19 cases were confirmed from Addu City after sundown on Wednesday.

They were among the 128 individuals who travelled to the southernmost city after arriving from Cochin, India on September 14. Their test results came back positive after they had completed the required quarantine period, despite not exhibiting any symptoms. 14 patients from Addu City previously recovered from the virus, a total of 67 cases have been discovered from the city thus far.

