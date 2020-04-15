COVID-19: Maldives confirms 56 new positive cases

Health Protection Agency on Thursday confirmed an additional 56 positive cases of COVID-19.

Among the newly confirmed cases are 18 Maldivians, 35 Bangladeshis nationals and three Indian nationals.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 22:00pm Confirmed an additional 56 cases of COVID-19 infection in Maldives. – 18 Maldivians

– 35 Bangladeshis

– 03 Indians Total number of cases: 1,513 — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) May 28, 2020

With this development, the total number of cases recorded in the Maldives has reached 1513, with 1,266 active cases, five fatalities and 242 recoveries.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Maldives’ large expatriate population, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals and live in highly congested quarters where it is impossible to reduce contact or exercise social distancing.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.8 million people and claimed over 360,325 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.5 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News