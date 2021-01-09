COVID-19 cases in Maldives cross 14,000

MALE, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives has crossed 14,000, local media reported on Sunday.

According to data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 14,065 out of which 13,308 patients have fully recovered and 49 have died.

There are 701 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, out of which 47 have been hospitalized for treatment. A total of 338,864 samples have been tested for the virus.

The Maldives is currently under a State of Public Health Emergency which was declared on March 12, 2020, and has been extended until Feb. 3, 2021.

