Colonel Rtd. Nazim and Shareefa Foundation Donates PPE to Drivers Association

Colonel Rtd Mohamed Nazim has donated 6,000 PPE and Shareefa Foundation has donated 2,000 PPE to Drivers Association amid COVID-19 crisis.

Colonel Rtd. Nazim said Maldivian taxi drivers work long hours and do a lot of hard work. Hence, to appreciate their work his foundation has donated 6,000 PPE to taxi drivers. He also added that the donation includes 1,000 hand sanitizers, 2,000 facemasks, and 3,000 gloves.

While Shareefa Foundation donated 1,000 gloves and 1,000 masks to Drivers Association.

Pictured: Shareefa Foundation Handing Over the Donations to Drivers Association

President of Maldives Drivers Association Abdulla Ibrahim received the donations and stated that they will be distributing the donation to all taxi centres in the Greater Male’ Region.

Taxi drivers have recently voiced their concerns to Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula as authorities have not provided enough safety equipment to ensure their safety

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula met virtually with the top management of the taxi and pickup centre operating in the Greater Male’ Region, to discuss how the concerns of drivers can be solved.

