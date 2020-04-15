China’s CSCEC and CCCC Provide Assistant to HDC

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) is working with Housing and Development Corporation (HDC) in the construction of labour quarters in Hulhumale’ Phase II. And China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) has provided plank materials to HDC.

HDC has revealed that CSCEC is assisting in the construction of 4 prefabricated steel structures, a kitchen block, and a toilet block in the labour quarters.

This labour quarter will accommodate up to 800 workers and meet with their daily living needs. This project is expected to be completed by 18th May.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong has announced that CCCC has provided HDC with some plank materials enough to build 10 mobile houses.

In addition to that, they have processed 101 sets of beds used in hospitals for accommodation facilities.

