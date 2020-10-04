Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, Maldives, welcomes 2000 guests post-lockdown

Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts welcomed over 2,000 guests since the Maldives opened its borders for global travellers.



The 2000th guest couple were given a royal welcome at Ozen Maadhoo recently. They enjoyed a private boat transfer on arrival and a grand surprise celebration with Bodu Beru performance, sand art, cake cutting and rosé champagne, and a private romantic barbeque dinner by the beach to conclude the special day. The couple were completely blown away and enthusiastically joined the team to celebrate this unique milestone.

The group has reacted quickly and adapted to the new normal since the outbreak of the pandemic.

All the resorts in their portfolio remained open throughout the lockdown earlier this year. And, as soon as the Maldives reopened its borders on July 15, 2020, the resorts began welcoming guests to their shores. In just two months, they have hosted over 2,000 visitors.

The private island resorts are naturally social-distancing friendly. During the lockdown, all the resorts were carefully inspected, and every aspect of the operation was elevated to assure service that aligns with international health and safety protocols. They also partnered with Diversey, a global pioneer in cleaning and hygiene solutions

