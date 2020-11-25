Armaan Jain With Wife Anissa Malhotra Celebrated His Birthday In Maldives

New Delhi: Actor Armaan Jain celebrated his 30th birthday in blue waters of the Maldives. He is on a vacay mood there with his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan on Instagram shared a couple of pictures with Anissa as they posed gracefully on the front of the blue ocean. “My kind of Monday,” he captioned the post. Armaan can be seen in printed green shirts and shorts in the bottom while Anissa wore a black bikini.

Armaan and Anissa tied the knot in February this year. He made Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. He had said in an interview, “Growing up was not filmy or watching too many films. Coming from an investment banking background, for me, it was more of watching stock markets than films.”

“And I started working very young. I was focused on. I didn’t have time to go out also,”

He assisted filmmaker Karan Johar when he was a teenager. He is the eldest son of banker Manoj Jain and Raj Kapoor’s daughter.

