291 Sri Lankans stranded in Maldives brought back

A group Sri Lankans who were stranded in the Maldives due to the of COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated from the Indian Ocean archipelago.

A special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines had returned from Malé this morning (13) with 291 passengers aboard, Ada Derana correspondent said.

The repatriated persons, who were employed in the Maldives, had been stranded in the archipelago without means of returning to Sri Lanka due to the travel restrictions prompted by the virus outbreak.

The returnees were directed to PCR testing upon arrival and they were temporarily moved to nearby tourist hotels.

They will be transported to quarantine centres after the test results are received.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :