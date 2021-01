The all-aluminium Quinta Essentia was designed by Monaco based Dobroserdov Design and built-in 2016 by Admiral in Italy. Dutch design firm Vripack worked together with The Italian Sea Group on developing the E Motion 55 platform that gives Quinta Essentia such a spacious interior and comfortable ride out at sea. Seen in the Maldives last week, here she shares an anchorage with the two motor yacht Elandess and Sunrays.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News