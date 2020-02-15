Women’s leadership and power to make a change – Maldives Women’s Summit 2020

Prominent leading figures and professionals in the Maldives will come together and share their success story and challenges at the Maldives Women’s Summit 2020 on 23rd February 2020, Sunday. The summit is scheduled to take place at Dharubaaruge from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.

Maldives Women’s Summit 2020 is once of the four summits to be carried out at Corporate Maldives Business Expo 2020, which offers an exciting new platform, intended to empower women, women-led organizations & SMEs and brings together proficient women providing them with a zone to interact, network and share their success stories and challenges during their career path.

To kick-off, a keynote speech will be given by Ms.Randa Fuad, HR consultant at Secretariat of Privatization and Corporatization Board, who would be the moderator for the summit

Maldives Women’s Summit will be a one on one session between the speaker and moderator. Summit is arranged in a away that audience can interact with the summit speakers by asking questions during the summit. Speakers of the summit include;

Ms.Randa Fuad

HR consultant at Secretariat of Privatization and Corporatization Board Ms.Sujatha Haleem

Chief Operating Officer, Maldives Pension Administration Office Ms.Leena Z. Hussain

Board Director at the Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA), Ms.Gulnaz Mahir

Director of Customer Service at Bank of Maldives Dr Asiyath Mohamed Didi

The principal of Hithadhoo School, Maldives & Managing Director of Thinevi Pvt Ltd Ms.Fazna Mansoor

Director Human Resource and Admin, at Ooredoo Maldives Ms.Aminath Shaayan Shahid

Head of Marketing and Business Development at Dhivehi Insurance Company

