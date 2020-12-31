Win a safe and serene vacation for 5 nights at the picturesque Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is a private haven where you can experience inspiring moments, authentic comfort and heartfelt service in one of the world’s most extraordinary destination in the Maldives.

Teaming up with LLM – Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, the five-star Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru is offering lucky readers the chance to win a five-night stay inclusive of breakfast and lunch or dinner for two people at an Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon in 2021.

The resort now is certified with the ALL SAFE label from Accor, a global safety protocol that has been designed with Diversey and is supported by global insurance company AXA. These comprehensive and stringent standards ensure that you have a safe and comfortable vacation.

Villas are spacious inside and out and boast their own private pools, glass-bottom floors and sublime ocean views

Spacious villas, suites and residences feature large outdoor lounging areas with a plunge pool, creating a private relaxing experience.

Unwind and sink into the tranquillity of the Maldives in your private three-bedroom beach residence with indoor and outdoor living areas, which provide a perfect space for dining and socialising. The overwater villas offer ocean views, glass-bottom floors and a plunge pool allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the Maldives from every vista.

With direct ocean and lagoon access, these villas are the perfect place to relax. The 190 sqm Beach Pool Suite is located either on the sunset or sunrise side with the outdoor space providing a particularly charming setting with sun loungers, a private pool and private space on the upper deck.

With an array of activities, facilities and delightful cuisine your stay will be truly blissful

The chefs at the resort just love pulling out all culinary stops, making dining at the five-star Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives an experience to remember. Eat delicious international grills under the stars at Latitude 5.5, savour globally-inspired fresh seafood specialities at our overwater restaurant, Bodumas, or try the charming market-style Onu Marche’ for a mix of western, oriental and local cuisine. Don’t miss the complimentary Chocolate Hour at Mövenpick Coffee and Wine Lounge.

The resort offers an array of services and facilities that include personalised treatments at Sun Spa by Healing earth, a beachfront fitness centre, tennis court, diving, snorkelling, little bird club for kids and a wide variety of activities for both adults and children.

The Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives is uniquely designed in line with local aspects of Maldives and yet ensuring that the ecosystem is not harmed.

Want to watch the sun set here? Enter now for your chance to do just this

Prize offer and terms:

– The competition closes at 11.59pm on 31/12/2020.

– Prize valid from 01/1/2021 to 30/09/2021.

– Redeem with the Mövenpick Resort Kuredivaru Maldives Reservations team for 5 nights stay inclusive of breakfast and Lunch or Dinner basis for two people at our Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon.

– Bookings are subject to availability and excludes blackout dates of 24 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

Please read the full terms and conditions before entering this competition and fill out the form to enter.

