Win 2 Free Tandem Skydives with Sky Dive Maldives and Manta Air

Game-changing domestic airline Manta Air, in partnership with Sky Guys Pvt Ltd, is giving away 2 free tandem jumps for the Sky Dive Maldives event happening in February.

One lucky winner will stand the chance to win 2 free tandem jumps along with return tickets by Manta Air, the official travel partner of Sky Dive Maldives event.

To enter the contest, interested participants must like Manta Air and SkyDive Maldives Facebook page and tag a friend whom they want to take with them in their competition promotion post. The contest will run from 13 January to 30 January, with a winner announced on 31 January.

Tandem Skydive is the most popular way for first-time jumpers to experience the thrill of the sport of skydiving. Through the tandem program, you will be jumping with highly experienced instructors using a parachute system specially built for two. The harness is connected to your instructor’s from start to finish.

Skydive Maldives, happening from 01 February to 24 February in Ga. Kooddoo is an event which features over 300 licensed skydivers from 20 different countries and will also feature over 5000 jumps in total.

Skydivers will be free falling from nearly 10,000 feet followed by a three to five-minute scenic and peaceful canopy flight over the drop zone. The event is also supported by Pullman Hotels & Resorts, Sky Guys Pvt Ltd, Association of Sky Sports Maldives, Mercure Hotels Kooddoo Resort and Tsunami Skydivers.

