WHO donates equipment to support Maldives’ COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Saturday, donated equipment to support Maldives’ COVID-19 response and further strengthen the health sector.

WHO representative to Maldives Dr Arvind Mathur formally handed over the equipment to the Ministry of Health at a ceremony held at the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC).

The equipment includes test kits, portable digital x-ray machines and equipment intended for use in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country.

Temporarily head of the health ministry, Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam expressed gratitude to WHO’s continued assistance to the government’s effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO has extended notable support to Maldives’ COVID-19 response, including the donation of testing kits and PPE as well as in the form of technical assistance, arrangements to conduct PCR testing in various regions of the country, and securing aid from other organisations.

The Maldives currently records a total of 10,045 virus cases of which 1,250 are active cases, in addition to 8,754 recoveries and 34 deaths.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 32.8 million people and claimed over 995,400 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 24.2 million people have recovered.

