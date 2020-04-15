WHO donates 10000 COVID-19 testing kits to Maldives

World Health Organisation (WHO) provided 10,000 testing kits for COVID-19 and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Maldives on Monday.

With this donation, the international health agency has gifted total 21,000 testing kits for the novel coronavirus to the island nation till date.

In addition, the PPE provided by WHO includes face mask, gowns and face shields among other equipment, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Abdulla Ameen conveyed his gratitude to the WHO for its continued support, in a call to the organisation’s Representative to Maldives Dr Arvind Mathur.

The health ministry further noted that the WHO is set to increase the number of testing kits allotted for the Maldives in the future.

In addition to the testing kits and PPE, the WHO has extended notable support to the Maldives in the COVID-19 response, in the form of technical assistance, arrangements to conduct tests for the coronavirus in various regions of the country, and procuring aid from other organisations for the Maldives.

The Maldives presently records 1,094 confirmed and 1,016 active cases of COVID-19. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 74 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.85 million people and claimed over 318,300 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.88 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News