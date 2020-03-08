W Maldives Invites Ginger Bakes To Celebrate International Women’s Day

W Maldives, the luxury playground fueling guest’s lust for life, invites famed Maldivian baker behind Ginger Bakes, Fathmath Shaadhnny (Shaa) in celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8, 2020).

Igniting a full day of women empowerment with a focus on sourcing local ingredients into all her baked pastries Shaa will spark two sweet experiences for all guests to savour. Get ready as she bakes a ‘Pop-Up’ for breakfast, holds a baking workshop and sugar coats the whole day through.

Shaa’s love for delicate sugar flour and the magic of yeast giving rise to freshly baked bread fueled with recipes from her grandma’s kitchen is how this sweet-smelling passion became her business in 2016. She will be remixing this playful appetite to W Maldives, in six varieties of her personal favourites with a Maldivian twist in each presentation and bite.

This rare island treat will be held with award-winning Ilaria Forlani, Pastry Chef of W Maldives famous for her sushi gelato, ice stones and collaborations with varies tourism boards who will rock the night at SIP BAR with an exclusive dessert for Diva’s night. With a pink bubbly in one hand and a secret treat in the other, Jennifer Dons, the only music curator in the Maldives will be spinning the night. Stealing the scene as she saves you a seat up close and personal giving you what’s new and next in the world of music.

Escape to W Maldives, private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirt with one’s senses and enjoy “Treats for Two”. This one-day event is also a bonus for in house Marriott Bonvoy elite members to partake in an afternoon of flour power with the trio of ladies. Pack your bags and let us give you backstage access because the cake is always the answer!

Full details are available at the link below:

