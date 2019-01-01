VP inaugurates nationwide ‘Masalas Raajje’ awareness campaign

Vice President (VP) Faisal Naseem on Thursday inaugurated the nationwide campaign ‘Masalas Raajje’.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VP Naseem noted the importance of spreading awareness in order to promote and protect the rights and freedoms enshrined in the constitution, requesting all institutions to exercise transparency and accountability.

Initiated by the Elections Commission (EC) along with 15 other partner organizations, the launch coincides with the implementation of the Child Rights Protection Act. The VP urged all relevant institutions to “intensify efforts to increase public awareness on child rights”.

He also expressed hope over the administration’s efforts to empower women, promote gender equality and eliminating gender-based barriers that prevent women from participating within certain social and economic sectors.

Partner institutions includes the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Attorney General’s Office, Civil Service Commission (CSC), Human Rights Commission of the Maldives (HRCM), Local Government Authority (LGA), Maldives Broadcasting Commission, Maldives Islamic University (IUM), Maldives National University (MNU), Maldives Police Service, Ministry of Gender, Family and Social Services, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, People’s Majlis, Prosecutor General’s Office; and civil society organisations Transparency Maldives and Hope for Women.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News