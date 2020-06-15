VP checks on locals admitted to Amrita Hospital

Vice President Faisal Naseem, on Thursday, made an official phone call to Director of International Patient Relations at Amrita Hospital, India, inquiring on the condition of Maldivian patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

During the call, VP Faisal highlighted the role of India in facilitating medical assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic, further discussing the difficulties faced by hospitals during the catastrophe.

He further discussed the various plans and strategies implemented by the hospital to overcome challenges while maintaining a high-quality service.

The Vice President also looked into the health of each Maldivian seeking treatment at the hospital, making a special request to Menon to look after the patients, to which Menon replied that all Maldivians will be closely monitored.

Since lockdown began, India has granted over 100 critical Maldivian patients to travel to India under the national health insurance scheme ‘Aasandha’ for advanced medical treatment.

Individuals that wish to travel to India for urgent medical purposes can submit an application to the consular department of the foreign ministry.

Applicants that receive approval after the Indian authorities complete a review of their information, must collect medical visas from the Indian High Commission located in the capital city of Male’.

The responsibility of arranging and covering the cost of accommodation, quarantine and medical care will be borne by patients and their families.

For further information, applicants can call +960 7983400.

