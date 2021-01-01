Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route

Vistara today operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.

The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, the airline’s statement noted.

“The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India’s transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives,” the statement noted.

Commenting on the launch of the new routes, Mr Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Our new service to the Maldives will give travellers greater access to one of India’s most preferred holiday destinations. We are delighted at the opportunity of taking India’s Best Airline to more places and offering the very best of air travel to people flying between India and the Maldives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

All tourist establishments in the Maldives have been regulated to ensure that they are in line with the COVID-19 safe tourism guidelines issued by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism along with a certification program to uphold high standards of safety and hygiene.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Mumbai – Malé UK271 Wed, Sat, Sun 09:40 12:25 Malé – Mumbai UK272 Wed, Sat, Sun 13:40 16:55

Introductory all-inclusive, round-trip fares are as follows:

Economy Premium Economy Business INR 17,699 INR 23,799 INR 46,999

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries.

