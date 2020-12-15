Visit Maldives Ran a Digital Campaign for the Middle East

In adherence to the ongoing ‘Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life’ campaign, Visit Maldives has run a digital campaign with Zomato for the Middle Eastern region.

The purpose of the two-week campaign was to capitalise on the platform’s large audience of 500,000 users, to build awareness and recall for the Maldives through digital and social media promotions. To do so, Zomato conducted an activation through an ‘Order & Win’ campaign where users with the highest basket value or frequency of orders qualified for a lucky draw to win a trip to the Maldives.

Launched in Delhi 12 years ago, Zomato is an Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up that is extremely popular in UAE and has grown to become one of the largest food aggregators in the world. The platform is present in 24 countries and more than 10,000 cities globally, further enabling their vision of better food for people. In this regard, this campaign would generate more than 3,4 million impressions through the competition and it’s supporting promotional emails, push notifications and the brand tiles, ensuring large-scale visibility to the Maldives.

