Vice President officiates reception to mark the Independence Day of Sri Lanka

Vice President Faisal Naseem has officiated the special reception held to mark the 72nd Independence Day of Sri Lanka. The reception was held at Hotel Jen this evening.

The reception showcased the rich culture of Sri Lanka through traditional garb and dance performances. The Vice President was also presented with a memorial gift on the occasion.

Sri Lankan Independence Day is on the 4th of February, commemorating its liberation from British rule in 1948. The ceremony was attended by Sri Lankan diplomats and senior officials from the Maldivian government. The Maldives established diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka on the 26th of July 1965.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives