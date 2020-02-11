Vice President discusses sports development with Minister and senior officials of associations

Vice President Faisal Naseem has discussed ways to further develop the sports sector at a meeting held this morning at the President’s Office. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Mahloof, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and senior officials of sporting associations.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice President highlighted achievements made by Maldivian athletes over the past year and applauded and thanked the incredible effort of all athletes and civil society. Emphasizing the Administration’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and sports, the Vice President stated that it was one of the Administration’s central policies.

The Vice President spoke about the role of civil society organizations, especially sports clubs and associations, in promoting and creating awareness on issues related to social welfare. He further urged for the support of civil society organizations towards this end.

The meeting also featured extensive deliberations on ways to develop the sports sector and address the challenges faced by the athletes and relevant organizations. Discussions were also held about seeking the input of sporting associations in strengthening the physical education curriculums of schools.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives