VIA breaks record for runway movements for 3rd time.

Velana International Airport has broken its record on runway movements in a single day for the third time.

The airport announced that a total of 239 wheelbase runway movements took place on 22nd December.

The airport witnessed a record number of flight movements recently on 01st December with 226 runway movements and previously in December 2018 with 219 runway movements.

This record of flight movement comes with the peak season of the tourism industry.

This year with regards to high air traffic, MACL has also unofficially opened VIA’s new 50,000 sqm east apron to accommodate the increasing number of private jets in need of parking.

