Veligaa Hardware Commences Call to Order Services

Veligaa Hardware and Blanc have announced that now its customers can order products through the phone and they will deliver the goods for free.

This is in regard to support the Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and to help its customers to maintain a social distance.

They have also revealed that there will be a specific hotline for each of the stores, and orders made before 3 pm which is over MVR 100 will be delivered on the same day as ordered.

With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives, HPA has advised minimizing going out as much as possible to control the spread.

