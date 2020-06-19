Vande Bharat mission: 138 Indian nationals to return from Maldives today

As part of Vande Bharat mission, a total of 138 Indian nationals are returning from the Maldives today through Air India flight destined to Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. This was the third air India flight for the third consecutive day from the neighbouring country.

The earlier two flights had carried passengers to Trivandrum, Bengaluru and Delhi. The repatriation is being carried out in coordination with the Indian High Commission in Male. With this evacuation, around four thousand people have been brought back from the Maldives since the mission began.

Meanwhile, Indian navy ship INS Airawat will be sailing from Male this Sunday carrying around 250 people to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu as part of Samudra Setu program. This will be the fifth ship sailing from the Maldives with INS Jalashwa ferrying thrice while INS Magar making a maiden voyage carrying over two thousand people since last month.

Two Air India flights were arranged last month to Delhi and Bengaluru. Indian high commission is also helping in arranging chartered flights for companies and individual groups. The Maldives has over twenty thousand Indian nationals and over five thousand have registered to return in wake of the COVID crisis.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News