Vakkaru Maldives’ first visiting wellness practitioner of 2021 – Dawn Harlow will help guests to manifest a very happy new year Baa Atoll, Republic of Maldives: With this new year representing a longed-for fresh start, Vakkaru Maldives is proud to welcome Dawn Harlow as the resort’s first visiting wellness practitioner of 2021. A spiritual guide, Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher, life coach and master in breathwork who will be in residence from 20 January to 17 February, she will lead a series of private and group sessions dedicated to providing guests with strength, clarity, calmness and purpose over the months to come.

Trained in Kundalini yoga in Rishikesh on the banks of the Ganges in India and a decade-long student of humanology (the science of understanding human nature), Dawn has long worked on a private basis with clients the world over and regularly leads wellbeing retreats internationally. However, her residency at Vakkaru will differ from every programme she has previously offered.

Vakkaru recently launched Vakkare, a unique new hospitality concept in the Maldives that places the concept of care at the core of all the resort offers. Additionally, 2021 sees Vakkaru launch 50 Shades of Blue, an extended programme of events, experiences and special activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the resort’s Baa Atoll home being designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Dawn was inspired by both those developments, and the unprecedented events of 2020, to facilitate highly personalised treatments and encounters that will enable guests to release deep-seated traumas and painful memories. Her objective is to empower every individual to unlock their unique gifts and talents and to live to their true potential.

Speaking about the unique new programme she has developed for her residency at Vakkaru, Dawn said: “During the last year, each of us has faced grief and sadness; a subtle feeling of fear and uncertainty has rocked our world and this has led to despair, separation and loss. Kundalini yoga renews and repairs the nervous system, heals neuroses and quietens negative thoughts. It gives a new beginning and is perfect for beginners. For all those who want to induce a change in 2021, starting something new provides a way to feel brand new.”

Alongside deeply attentive and empathetic private and group yoga and meditation sessions, one of the new services offered by Dawn will be From Blue to a New You. Sensitively recognising the depression and fear which so many have faced over the last year, this personalised and private retreat runs for three days or longer and will see Dawn provide participants with tailored guidance and coaching to overcome stress, burnout and anxiety.

During Journey through the Chakras retreats, meditation, life coaching and personalised teachings will allow guests to clear their subconscious mind of the stresses and strains of the last few months, to be replaced with a deep sense of peace, newfound energy and a soaring sense of creativity.

Vakkaru recently launched a new range of permanently available Ayurvedic treatments, many of which also focus on the body’s chakras, or energy points, and which would pair well with many of the services offered by Dawn.

With these and other offerings being held at Vakkaru’s overwater Merana Spa, also available during Dawn’s residency will be special detoxes that provide mental and emotional release alongside physical cleansing, and healing gong sessions that will realign and restore the nervous system while also endowing a sense of joy and inner peace. Whatever treatment they may choose, consistent throughout will be Dawn’s commitment to ensuring therapies and sessions provide a solid basis for guests to enjoy inner peace and prosperity over the year to come.

