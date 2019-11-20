US Embassy Colombo’s Political and Economic Specialist, Shaufa Saeed receives FSN Award

The political and economic specialist at Embassy Colombo, Shaufa Saeed has received Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) “Foreign Service National of the Year” award for her “outstanding contributions to the United States government’s efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Maldives bilateral relationship.”

Listed among seven other FSN award winners, the individuals are recognized for their overwhelming dedication to their respective Missions. Not only do the winners possess the knowledge and skills to succeed, but their resilience, innovation, engagement, and bravery also pushes them into a category all their own.

SCA released a statement congratulating Shaufa upon receiving the award and highlighted on her outstanding reporting and language skills which have assisted to strengthen the US-Maldives relationship.

“In the last year, Saeed’s ‘aggressive political and economic reporting tempo, and peerless support to almost a dozen high-level visits have helped capitalize on a new Maldivian administration.’ As one of the very few Dhivehi speakers in the U.S. government, Saeed is able to ‘quickly summarize speeches, press conferences, policy documents, and social media’ giving senior leadership an invaluable insight into the Maldives’ political environment. Her ‘exemplary day-to-day diplomacy, trip coordinator, and reporting’ allows the U.S. and the Maldives to ‘capitalize on this dynamic new phase of the bilateral relationship,’” State Magazine reveals.

Along with Shaufa, the following individuals were recognized and honoured for their significant work:

Vanessa Velazquez | Global FSN of the Year | Embassy of Caracas

Renee-Carine Lartey | Director General’s Award for Excellence in Human Resources |U.S. Mission to Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe

Songmeng Chea | FSN of the Year | Embassy Phnom Penh

Julius O. Norberts | FSN of the Year | Embassy Nairobi

Kimberley A. Wise | FSN of the Year | Embassy Madrid

Tamara X. Qumsieh | FSN of the Year | Embassy Jerusalem

Source URL: Corporate Maldives