Upstanding citizen hands lost wallet with MVR 25,000 to police

An upstanding citizen, on Thursday, handed over a lost wallet which held thousands in Maldivian Rufiyaa, to the police.

According to a police statement, the wallet held MVR 25,000 and 1,425 Bangladeshi Taka.

The wallet was found by an unidentified private citizen from a street in the capital, Male’ City, who handed it over to the Galolhu Police Station.

Photos released by the police show the wallet to have also held a Bangladeshi national identity card, a work permit, and a driver’s license.

A police spokesperson confirmed the wallet belonged to an expatriate worker from Bangladesh.

He has been handed over the wallet and its contents by the police.

Source URL: Sun.mv