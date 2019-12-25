Unrest at Maafushi Jail, authorities use pepper spray

Authorities on Sunday reported the use of pepper spray, in an attempt to control an altercation between inmates at Maafushi Jail.

Denying rumours of a dispute between inmates and jail officers, Maldives Correctional Services (MSC), clarified in a press statement that the altercation took amongst cell inmates.

According to the statement, inmates on remand for an investigation, dissatisfied about the long remand periods without investigation, and the failure of MCS to arrange access to medical treatment as they wished, started the riots.

“The Maldives Correctional Services share the same concerns”, the statement further read.

Commissioner of Prisons, Abdullah Munaz, along with senior officials from MCS visited the jail today to see the conditions of inmates.

The statement further revealed that two police officers attended the jail today to investigate a confrontation between inmates.

However, a police media official said that the police attended the jail for a meeting and that the police was not involved in any operational matter of the jail.

Last week, rumours about unrest at Maafushi Jail where inmates were injured and taken for treatment circulated on social media.

However, MCS did not release a statement regarding the matter.

Commissioner of Prisons tweeted yesterday that inmates were harassing jail officers and that all necessary security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the officers.

“The goal of MCS officers is to rehabilitate them [inmates] and ensure that they leave the jail ready to be reintegrated into society, and bring happiness to their families” the tweet added.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News