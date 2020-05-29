Universal Enterprises gifts 20200 COVID-19 test kits

Universal Enterprises, on Saturday, gifted 20,200 test kits in an attempt to aid increasing the testing capacity in the ongoing COVID-19 response.

Accepting this donation, Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen expressed his gratitude towards Universal Enterprises’ executives and contributors.

A spokesperson from the ministry noted that the test kits donated by the company were amongst the type recommended by Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, adding that the aid was provided at a time that the number of test kits had declined.

Stating that the ministry will acquire more machines in the near future, the spokesperson added that attempts are underway to further increase testing capacity.

“The ministry is working on making testing arrangements at Addu as well. In the future, we will also fund test kits”.

Health Ministry also noted the assistance provided for the COVID-19 response by international organisations and diplomatic partners, including relief aid, financial assistance and supply of medical items.

Currently, Maldives records a total of 1,884 cases, out of which 1,159 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 717 recoveries and eight deaths.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 6.8 million people and claimed over 398.665 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.3 million people have recovered.

